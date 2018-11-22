Altus Strategies PLC: Interim Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBTUION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS), the Africa focused exploration project generator, announces that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three month and nine month periods ending 30 September 2018 and the Management Discussion & Analysis for the three month period ending 30 September 2018. These documents have been posted on the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights for the three months ended 30 September 2018 and to the date of this report are as follows:

Corporate highlights:

Letter of Intent signed with Raptor Resources Ltd in respect of a potential listing on the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX") of the Company's 100% owned Morocco focused exploration subsidiary (Aterian Resources Ltd)

Preliminary discussions are underway with potential partners in respect of joint ventures and other transactions involving the Company's projects

Operational highlights:

New prospects defined at Daro Copper Gold project in northern Ethiopia

Bauxite Joint Venture ("JV") partner ASX listed Canyon Resources Ltd ("Canyon") granted Minim Martap project in central Cameroon

Strike length of Bikoula colluvial iron ore project extended in southern Cameroon

Further artisanal gold workings discovered at Laboum gold project in Northern Cameroon

Over 14km of artisanal gold workings mapped at Zolowo gold project in western Liberia

Copper mineralisation mapped at the Ammas project in central Morocco

Reconnaissance sampling completed at Manankoto gold project in western Mali

Initial exploration completed at the Prikro gold project in eastern Côte D'Ivoire

Financial highlights:

Cash on hand and marketable securities of £2,088,055 (C$3,499,622) at 30 September 2018 (31 December 2017: £1,124,880)

Exploration expenditure incurred of £527,447 for nine months ending 30 September 2018 (nine months ended 30 September 2017: £436,727)

Post period:

Letter of Intent signed with Canyon to vend the Company's bauxite JV into Canyon for up to an additional 30 million Canyon shares and a US$1.5/t royalty on the Birsok project

Purchase of Ordinary Shares ("Shares") undertaken by certain directors of the Company totalling 1,520,431 Shares representing 0.85% of the issued share capital. Total director shareholding in the Company of 63,017,998 Shares, representing 35.45% of the issued share capital

Drill targets defined at Lakanfla gold project in western Mali

The full Management Discussion and Analysis is available at https://www.altus-strategies.com/site/assets/files/4475/altus_-_q3_2018_mda.pdf

The financial statements for the three and nine month period are available at https://www.altus-strategies.com/site/assets/files/4474/altus_-_q3_2018_financial_statements.pdf

