Federal Labor leader Bill Shorten announced the party's 'all of the above' plan for Australia's energy sector. A ramped-up National Energy Guarantee, project auctions under a CfD structure, grid infrastructure investment, energy efficiency and a boost to battery storage all feature.From pv magazine Australia. In a plan to make Australia a destination for "new investment, new jobs and new energy" the Labor party will make renewables and the energy transition a major pillar of its election strategy next year. Opposition Leader Bill Shorten outlined the plan today in a much anticipated speech, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...