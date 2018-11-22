New Research by Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK Reveals That Three in Five Two-Wheel Drivers Admit to Potentially Dangerous Manoeuvres Near Trucks

LONDON, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Despite nine in ten being aware of truck drivers' restricted visibility

Although nine in ten cyclists and motorcyclists (87% and 91% respectively)[1] are aware that truck drivers have restricted visibility, more than half (58%) admitted to having stopped or passed on the inside of a truck which then turned left. In addition, 61% of those on two wheels have undertaken a manoeuvre within close proximity of a truck, then regretted it afterwards, realising that it was potentially dangerous.

With people who travel on two wheels 63 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured than car drivers[2], the research by Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK for this year's Road Safety Week looked at how safety can be improved for vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists.

The survey of 2,000 drivers, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians[3] found that four in five motorcyclists and cyclists (82% and 88% respectively) agree that they need to see a driver's face in order to feel safe on the road. A further nine in ten motorcyclists and cyclists (94% and 93% respectively) state that seeing a motorist's face helps them to understand their intention on the road.

Traditionally, truck drivers sit above other road users in their cabs, which can make it difficult for them to interact with both road users and pedestrians. However, Mercedes-Benz Trucks are looking to combat this issue with its Econic, which features a panoramic windscreen and full-length glass passenger door, enabling cyclists and motorcyclists to make eye contact with drivers.

Commenting on the research, Mike Belk, Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK Managing Director, said: "It's interesting to learn that by seeing a driver's face, road users can better determine the intentions of the driver, making them feel safer whilst on the school run or daily commute. We're pleased this year's Road Safety Week campaign puts the focus on those who are most vulnerable on the road. Raising awareness of truck drivers' interactions with cyclists and pedestrians will help to guarantee the safety of all road users.

"At Mercedes-Benz, we are committed to using the very best technology to increase visibility on the road, helping to keep both the driver and other road users as safe as possible. We have been developing innovative safety systems for more than 45 years and we continue to advance road safety with our latest trucks, including the Econic."

The Econic is fitted with Active Brake Assist 4 as standard. The Econic can optionally be specified with numerous other safety features, including a blind spot camera system and Sideguard Assist to provide additional support for the driver where there is a risk of collision. The truck has already been awarded the maximum five-star rating from Transport for London, which plans to implement a Direct Vision Standard scheme in London late next year.

1. Sample of 563 cyclists and motorcyclists from the above survey

2. http://roadsafetyweek.org.uk/media-centre [https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Froadsafetyweek.org.uk%2Fmedia-centre&data=02%7C01%7CZack.Jones%40cision.com%7C03c20a8d120f42ec69c608d65056822e%7C887bf9ee3c824b88bcb280d5e169b99b%7C1%7C0%7C636784729842838226&sdata=MDHDU5c7KGlskq0DlkL7U1FELfhlYyasFWGdKOQ%2F8YY%3D&reserved= 0]

3. Survey of 2,000 UK wide drivers, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians by Atomik Research, November 2018