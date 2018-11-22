Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou, China Prioritizes Digital Economy

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaoshan, a district of the city of Hangzhou in Eastern China, and a powerful district of traditional industry for the capital city of Zhejiang Province, Wednesday proposed a plan to cultivate digital industry clusters and promote digital transformation of industries in a bid to make digital economy a new name card of the district.

In a conference held Wednesday focusing on digital economic development, Xiaoshan announced that its goal is to double both scale and added value of the core industry of its digital economy in the coming four years and make the aggregate of its information economy and digital economy top 120 billion yuan and 72 billion yuan respectively by 2022.

In recent years, new breakthroughs have been made in the district's digital economy, with digital new stars such as NetEase, SenseTime and iFLYTEK rapidly developing, leading digital enterprises such as WeDoctor and SHINING 3D increasingly growing and special industry clusters such as artificial intelligence, smart medical and industrial big data gradually taking shape. Moreover, smart manufacturing demonstration enterprises are mushrooming.

Xiaoshan District will vigorously build digital economic development platforms as well as an optimal ecological zone of digital economy and foster the organic integration of digital economy and production, city and people, striving to be the pioneer and leader in the construction of the first digital economic city nationwide, said Tong Guili, member of the standing committee of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee and secretary of the CPC Xiaoshan District Committee.

The China V Valley (V refers to Visual, Vision, Video) project, focusing on computer vision and machine vision technology, was launched at the conference and settled in Xiaoshan. This project is aimed at building world-class vision industry clusters by developing industry chain ecology covering algorithms, chips, devices and platforms, with research institutes of universities as innovation engines and focus on visual perception, ultra-high definition vision and visual applications.