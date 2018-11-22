Considered indispensable for a range of end-user industries, the component and spares market accommodates the global consumer's penchant towards newer, better, and cost-effective spare parts. According to SpendEdge's component and spares procurement report, innovative strides being made on this field is further contributing to the spiraling demand of the component and spares market.

SpendEdge's updated component and spares procurement report catalogue. (Graphic: Business Wire)

It is the norm of the industry that more the growth, more are the complexities involved in venturing into the market. On that note, the component and spares market witnesses several complexities that are the result of business outlook changes and other socio-economic factors. Such complexities are inhibiting the investors from accruing the returns that they expect while they decide on capitalizing on this thriving component and spares market. However, we at SpendEdge believe that no matter what the size and severity of such complexities, it should not limit one's business dreams. We believe that with the right procurement insights, the challenges can be converted and leveraged as the drivers of success.

How does our Component and Spares Procurement Report Help You Overcome Business Barriers?

Consumer, competition, supplier market ecosystem, and risks are the key quests of a potential investor for any market. However, we also believe that every market is characterized with its own set of growth drivers and challenges. Our component and spares procurement report offers a competitive analysis of such market growth drivers and systematic resolution of the potential challenges faced in the component and spares market.

Deciphering the change in trends: SpendEdge's procurement experts offer a chronological breakdown of the market statistics to offer buyers with a functional visual on the reasons for changes in the market trends. Such a strategy will also help in projecting the potential factors that herald changes in the current market scenario. Our component and spares procurement report offers a functional analysis of cost drivers that deepen the understanding of the investors.

We Rely on the Following Functionaries for the Primary Source of Information:

Procurement heads

Category managers

Sourcing consortium professionals

Industry experts and thought leaders

Procurement managers

Category heads of suppliers

Client account heads/managers

Client and industry consultants

SpendEdge's procurement experts leverage robust market analytics and tools to process the information gathered from secondary sources, which include:

Industry journals and reports

Periodicals and new articles

Category webinars

Internal category playbooks

Industry and government websites on regulations and compliance

Internal databases

Industry blogs/thought leader briefings

Scope of our Component and Spares Procurement Report

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers Under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category Definition

Not what you are looking for? Request a free proposal and tell us how we can customize our components and spares report to suit your business needs.

Vendor Selection and its Importance in a Successful Procurement Strategy

The vendor market is the backbone of any industry and the selection strategy for the same has been observed to either make or break a perfectly devised procurement strategy. Our component and spares procurement report offers critical insights that are required while selecting an appropriate vendor who is suited for the market. The benefits of benchmarking the vendor performance can be listed as below:

Insights into the vendor market ecosystem presented in the component and spares procurement report sheds light on their cost structure. This offers visibility on the overall procurement expenditure for the buyers.

The competitive vendor landscape offered in the component and spares procurement report helps the buyers opt for the most appropriate vendor.

Our component and spares procurement report allows buyers to assess their bargaining power when it comes to selecting the most cost-effective vendor who is willing to deliver products at the best market rates.

Vendors Covered in our Component and Spares Procurement Report

Working in close quarters with the leading market vendors and distributors, our procurement experts have made unbiased recommendations in their component and spares procurement report which the buyers must consider while developing a cost-effective procurement process. A brief introduction of the vendors featured in our component and spares procurement report is given below:

Eaton: Eaton boasts a manpower of over 96,000 employees and has established their footprint in more than 175 countries. Our component and spares procurement report recommends this company for their energy-efficient products and services that facilitate effective management of electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power in a reliable, efficient, safe, and sustainable manner.

Freudenberg Co. KG: Freudenberg Co. KG manufactures products for applications such as seals, vibration control components, filters, and specialty chemicals. SpendEdge's component and spares procurement report states that this company is well-known for supplying products to a variety of markets, primarily the automotive, mechanical, and plant engineering segments.Request a free proposaland access the component and spares procurement report to gain critical insights into suppliers' operational capability.

Bosch Rexroth: Bosch Rexroth specializes in developing and manufacturing hydraulics, electric drives and controls, gear technologies, and linear motion and assembly technologies for mobile application and other profitable market segments.

Read the free sample of the component and spares procurement report that discusses the market opportunities for the hydraulic accumulators market

Continental: Continental is well-known automotive supplier and industrial partner who caters to the equipment needs of a range of end-user industries, which include aerospace, agriculture and forestry, commercial vehicles, and other critical and exponentially growing sectors.

DENSO: Denso has earned the reputation of being one of the leading suppliers of automotive technology, systems, and components for major automakers. Denso generates an annual revenue of about USD 48.1bn and employs a workforce of 170,000 employees in their 200 group of companies.

Mitsubishi Electric: Our component and spares procurement report has identified Mitsubishi Electric as one of the leading global manufacturers and suppliers of electronic and electrical products and systems that are used across a broad range of applications. Their product portfolio ranges from air conditioners, automotive equipment, energy systems to space systems, visual information systems, transportation systems etc.

Download the free sample of the component and spares procurement report and know the critical cost drivers that are impacting the supplier cost structure of the automotive ignition system category

Aptiv plc: Formerly known asDelphi Automotive PLC, Aptiv plc. is a global technology company who specializes in designing and manufacturing vehicle components and delivers electrical, electronic, and offering active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets.

Analog Devices: Analog Devices designs analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits used in electronic equipment. These technologies are used to convert, condition and process real-world phenomena, such as light, sound, temperature, motion, and pressure into electrical signals. Request a free proposaland customize this component and spares procurement report.

Sensata Technologies: According to our components and spares procurement report,this company claims the fame of being one of the early innovators of mission-critical sensors and control that finds extensive applications across the medical devices sector to automotive braking systems and aircraft flight controls.

Read the free sample of the component and spares procurement report to know more about the major category growth enablers that will guide you in developing a cost-effective category management strategy befitting the dynamics of the automotive sensors market

ZF Friedrichshafen: ZF is a reputed manufacturer of driveline and chassis as well as active and passive safety technology. The company accounts for a global workforce of 146,000 with approximately 230 locations in some 40 countries. In 2017, ZF achieved sales of €36.4 billion.

HYUNDAI MOBIS: Claiming the sixth spot among the leading global automotive parts suppliers in 2015, Hyundai Mobis specializes in module parts manufacturing, core parts manufacturing, and aftermarket service parts.

NSK: NSK Electronics is a company providing solutions in the embedded electronics. This company offers professional design services which includes hardware and software development, and customizable product design.

Get a free sample of the component and spares procurement report on the electric power steering system market.

Daimler AG: Daimler AG is one of the recommended vendors in the component and spares procurement report by virtue of them being one of thebiggest producers of premium cars and the world's biggest manufacturer of commercial vehicles with a considerable global reach. They also provide financing, leasing, fleet management, insurance and innovative mobility services.

AB Volvo: The Volvo Group is one of the leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines, and they deliver complete solutions for financing and service. Headquartered in Gothenburg, The Volvo Group employs about 100, 000 people, has production facilities across 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets.Request a free proposal and we will customize the component and spares procurement report to offer a comprehensive cost benefit analysis of engaging with such vendors.

MAN SE: This company focuses on activities in the areas of transport and energy. MAN SE is a leading supplier of trucks, buses, vans, diesel engines, turbomachinery, and special gear units and holds leading market positions in all divisions.

Download a free sample of the component and spares procurement report on the heavy-duty trucks category to know the critical supplier selection insights that facilitate a cost-effective partnership with the vendors.

Daido: Daido has developed and specialized as a complete roller chain drive solution center that comprises a complete range of Standard Drive Chain, the innovative D.I.D. New Tech Chain Series, and a wide selection of Standard and Specialty Conveyor Chain.

Shin-Etsu: SpendEdge's component and spares procurement report recommends Shin-Etsu, ranked no. 9 in the Forbes global list, whose product portfolio caters to PVC/chlor-alkali business, silicones business, specialty chemicals business, semiconductor silicon business, electronics functional materials business, and other business sectors.

TDK: Currently, TDK is one of the largest electronic components manufacturers in the world, with sales offices and manufacturing bases in more than 130 locations in over 30 countries and regions around the world.

Get a visibility on your total cost of ownership while negotiating with the vendors by reading the free sample of the component and spares procurement report on the magnet market

SHOWA DENKOL: The Showa Denko Group designs technology and focuses on continuous evolution to cover the fields of inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry and metal materials. This technology is extensively leveraged by a wide variety of products that are essential in everyday life, including materials and components used in the information/telecommunication industry and the automotive industry.

GrafTech: Our component and spares procurement report identifies GrafTech as the world leader in graphite material science. They employ approximately 1,300 people, manufacture products on three continents, and collaborate with customers in over 50 countries.Request a free proposal to access our component and spares procurement report and get access to our cost-benefit insights.

HEG: HEG R&D Center for carbon science and technology focuses in the field of conventional carbon products and advanced carbon materials/ products such as carbon nanotubes/fibers.

Know the competitiveness index for suppliers by downloading the free sample of the component and spares procurement report on the graphite electrodes market.

General Electric: GE is the 18th-largest firm in the US and operates across the segments such as aviation, healthcare, digital, and many more.

Johnson Johnson: Regarded as the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson Johnson manufactures and distributes products that are leveraged by many critical and thriving industrial sectors.Request a free proposal to access our component and spares procurement report and identify the key supplier negotiation strategies while dealing with this vendor.

3M: This vendor operates in the fields of industry, health care, and consumer goods and manufactures a variety of products, including adhesives, abrasives, laminates, passive fire protection, and many more.

Get a free sample of the component and spares procurement report on the medical electrodes market

Deere Company: With facilities in more than 30 countries, this vendor has an exhaustive portfolio of products ranging from agriculture, construction to electronic solutions and government and military sales. Want more information from this components and spares report? Request a free proposal

CNH Industrial: CNH Industrial specializes in various businesses, designs, production and distribution of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles, and powertrain applications.

EXEL Industries: The company offers field, gardening, and orchard and vine sprayers, high-clearance vineyard tractors, beet harvesters, and seeders. The company offers its products under the HARDI, EVRARD, BERTHOUD, TECNOMA, CARUELLE, NICOLAS, SEGUIP, THOMAS, MATROT, CMC, AGRIFAC, and APACHE brands. To gain insights into the best negotiation levers to engage with this vendor request a free proposalfor thiscomponent and spares procurement report.

Read the free sample of the component and spares procurement report on the agriculture sprayers market to stay informed on the essential supplier KPIs while seeking a cost-effective partnership with the vendors.

MISTRAS: Our component and spares procurement report recommends MISTRAS as a leading one source global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions that evaluates the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure.

SGS: SGS has earned the reputation of being world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company and has a network of more than 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.Request a free proposal to access this component and spares procurement report.

Olympus: Olympus specializes in manufacturing and distribution of precision machineries and instruments such as gastrointestinal endoscopes, surgical endoscopy systems, and other peripherals.

Download the free sample of the component and spares procurement report on the non-destructive testing equipment category to know the key category management objectives that drive a profitable supplier relationship management

Caterpillar: Enlisted as an American Fortune 100 corporation, our component and spares procurement report advocates this company as the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer with expertise in design, development, engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of machinery, engines, and financial products and insurance.

Parker Hannifin: In our components and spares report,this vendor is regarded as the global leader in motion and control technologies. Parker Hannifin delivers precision engineered solutions for aerospace, climate control, electromechanical, and filtration. Request a free proposalto identify the supplier cost structure of this vendor.

Actuant: Operating in more than 30 countries, Actuant offers branded hydraulic tools and solutions; specialized products and services and highly engineered position and motion control systems.

Read the free sample of the component and spares procurement report on the hydraulic cylinder market

Ford: Ford pioneered methods for large-scale manufacturing of cars and large-scale management of an industrial workforce using elaborately engineered manufacturing sequences typified by moving assembly lines.

Toyota: Toyota is regarded as the world's market leader in sales of hybrid electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. To know how partnership with this vendor can benefit your business, request a free proposaland access the related component and spares procurement report.

ISUZU: Regarded as a commercial vehicle and diesel engine manufacturing company whose principal activity include production, marketing and sale of Isuzu commercial vehicles and diesel engines.

Get the free sample of the component and spares procurement report on the commercial vehicle cabin market to conduct a supplier margin analysis.

Schmitz Cargobull: The product range of Schmitz Cargobull comprises Boxer semi-trailers for dry and refrigerated freight, Semi-trailer container chassis, and others. The range of services offered by this vendor includes leasing and hire-purchase, spare parts and services, and many more. Want more information from this component and spares procurement report? Request a free proposal

Wabash National: According to our component and spares procurement report,this diversified industrial manufacturing company caters to a range of industrial sectors that include commercial transport, energy, aviation, and other thriving industries.

Miller Industries: Miller Industries provides a complete line of quality towing and recovery equipment. It includes carriers up to 30 feet in length with deck capabilities of up to 40,000 lb. and towing recovery units with boom capacities of 75 tons.

Read the free sample of the component and spares procurement report on the automotive trailers market

TOTO: This vendor specializes in manufacturing and distributing innovative and sustainable range of bathroom fittings that leverage the hydrotect technologies.

Geberit: This vendor manufactures a range of plumbing fittings and other bathroom appliances from good quality, durable materials, and hydraulically optimized outlet technology.To know more about the cost saving opportunities while partnering with this vendor, request a free proposal

Roca Sanitario: Present in more than 135 nations, Roca Sanitario employs cutting-edge and eco-friendly technologies to design an innovative range of bathroom fittings and appliances.

Download the free sample of the component and spares procurement report on the plumbing fittings and fixtures market to know the critical volume drivers impacting businesses in this market.

Honda: Our component and spares procurement report recommends Honda as one of the most preferred vendors who has made a name for itself by offering the highest quality products at the most reasonable prices. It is primarily known as a manufacturer of automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, and power equipment. Request a Free Proposaland access this component and spares procurement report to know the buyer side and the supplier side levers that will help in negotiations.

Polaris: Polaris specializes in designing and manufacturing all-terrain vehicles, mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, pontoon boats, and many more.

Textron: They are an American aerospace, defense, security and advanced technologies industrial conglomerate with subsidiaries including Arctic Cat, Bell Helicopter, Cessna Aircraft and other components.

Get the free sample of the component and spares procurement report on the off-road vehicles market to access the complete supplier cost breakup list.

Components and Spares Procurement Report Catalog:

Global Automotive Gears Category

Global Automotive Transmission System Category

Global Welding Consumables Category

Global Automotive Suspension Bushes Category

Global Automotive Electronics Category

Global Piston Pumps Category

Global Gear Couplings Category

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Category

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Category

Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Category

Global Agricultural Machinery Category

Global Abrasives Category

Global Air Filter Category

Global Shaft Couplings Category

Global Industrial Fasteners Category

