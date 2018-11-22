Peracetic Acid Market to Grow at 8.27% CAGR to 2023 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Peracetic acid market report profiled with top players like Solvay (Belgium), Evonik (Germany), PeroxyChem (US), Ecolab (US), Enviro Tech Chemical Services (US), Airedale Chemical (UK), Kemira (Finland), and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan).

Peracetic acid market is projected to grow from USD 664.9 million in 2018 to USD 989.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.27%. New applications and product concentrations are expected to develop in biocides industry. Key manufacturers are working on various niche & emerging applications & sample trials are being undertaken to test peracetic acid performance across various industry verticals.

Report aims at estimating size & growth potential of peracetic acid market across application, end-use industry, & region segments. Factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, & challenges influencing growth of peracetic acid market have also been studied in this report. The report analyzes opportunities in the market for stakeholders and presents a competitive landscape of the market.

The key end-use industries for peracetic acid are food& beverage, healthcare, water treatment, and others. The restraining factor of the peracetic acid market is a lack of awareness regarding the product and its high cost. The disinfectant application accounts for the largest share in the peracetic acid market and is expected to remain the largest market segment between 2018 and 2023.

The peracetic acid market has been segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region. Peracetic acid market has been segmented based on application into disinfectant, sterilant and sanitizer. Peracetic acid market has been segmented based on end-use industry into healthcare, food & beverage, water treatment, pulp & paper, & others. Water treatment segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR, in terms of value, during forecast period.

In addition, peracetic acid is expensive compared to its substitutes, such as hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, sodium hypochlorite, and calcium hypochlorite. This is a restraint in growth of market. This leads to many opportunities for industry players who are willing to invest in these areas. Rising demand for peracetic acid from key industries such as food & beverage, healthcare, water treatment, & from India, China, Japan, among other countries, is projected to drive the growth of the peracetic acid market in the region.

Key Target Audience:

Peracetic acid manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

Formulation technology providers

Industry associations

End-user companies

Traders, distributors, and suppliers of peracetic acid

Government & regional agencies and research organizations

NGOs, government, and regional agencies

Research organizations and associations

The peracetic acid market has been segmented as disinfectant, sterilant, sanitizer, and others. Based on end-use industry, the peracetic acid market has been segmented into healthcare, food & beverage, water treatment, pulp & paper, and others. Based on region, the peracetic acid market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Breakup of Primary Interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1-45%, Tier 2-32%, and Tier 3-23%

By Designation: C-Level Executives-39%, Directors-31%, and Others-30%

By Region: Asia Pacific -36%,North America-24%, Europe -21%, South America -9%, and Middle East & Africa -10%

A major restraint in the peracetic acid market is the lack of awareness about the product. Consumers have very less knowledge about this product and its benefits in different application areas. Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the peracetic acid market.

