The Europe Vascular Graft Market is likely to witness market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2024).

Hypertension, vascular ailments, obesity, and other risk elements which lead to blocked blood vessels are driving the vascular Graft market.

Growing geriatric population, technological advancements, and changes in life style (consumption of junk food, tobacco, and alcohol) are other complimenting factors that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, cost associated with the treatment, and complications associated with prosthetic Graft are the factors that hamper the growth of this market.

Segments Analyzed On the basis of product, the market report segments the market into Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Graft, Hemodialysis Access Graft, Peripheral vascular graft, and Coronary Artery By-pass graft.

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Graft is further segmented into Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) and Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA).

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) is further sub segmented into complex and traditional (AAA).

Raw material is categorized into Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Biosynthetic, Polyester, and Polyurethane (PU).

The end users covered under the report are Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

By application the market is divided into cardiovascular diseases, Aneurysm, Kidney failure, vascular occlusion, and other applications.

Additionally, cardiovascular disease is further bifurcated into Coronary Artery Disease, Cardiac aneurysm, Hypertension, and Cardiac Stroke.

Based on country, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

