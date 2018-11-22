As from November 23, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Mantex Aktiebolag will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription Shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: MANTEX BTA 2 ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011844547 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 163859 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.