2018 China Hi-Tech Fair Concludes in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN,China, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th China Hi-Tech Fair wrapped up at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, Guangdong province, on Nov. 18, attracting 563,000 visitors from 103 countries and regions during the five-day exhibition.

Han Wangxi, director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee, addressed a press conference on the same day. Yang Xiuyou, deputy secretary-general of the organizing committee, was invited to summarize the 2018 fair.

According to Yang, a record-breaking 41 countries and international organizations, plus 61 foreign delegations, attended the event, with Chile, Cuba and Peru as newcomers.

A total of 3,356 exhibitors displayed 11,322 hi-tech projects related to intelligent automobiles, Internet of Things, intelligent manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality, Internet Plus, biomedicine, big data, smart city, new energy, new materials, and modern agriculture.

In the meantime, 1,746 new products and 585 cutting-edge technologies were released at the fair by more than 80 companies.

Compared with previous sessions, this year's event saw a more active participation from unicorn enterprises, including SenseTime, iQiyi, Royole, Orbbec and Qiniu Cloud, as well as three domestic AI chip tycoons - Cambricon, Horizon Robotics and DeePhi.

Echoing the innovation and entrepreneurship drive, the hi-tech fair set up dedicated sci-tech start-up and maker exhibitions, which more than 200 domestic and foreign companies and makers signed up for.

The newly launched international sessions of match-making fair and financing roadshow also effectively promoted the connection between capital and industry.

A time corridor, a micro-video and an outstanding innovation works exhibition area in celebration of the Fair's 20th anniversary were acclaimed by the public.

