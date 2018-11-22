The "Europe Software-as-a-Service Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) Market is expected to witness market growth of 20.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2024).

Many enterprises are adopting SaaS, and other cloud-based services as these services are seamless due to factors such as better internet bandwidth cost effectiveness, scalability and flexibility. The SME's with limited budget can easily implement various new technologies much faster, leading to a very stiff competitive business environment, which offer a competitive advantage.

Cloud computing solutions offer better usability, mobility and service arrangements as a result, the return on investment is faster than otherwise. SaaS-based applications help SME's to adhere to regulatory frameworks and as result, improve security, at the same time reducing overhead costs and capital expenditures.

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Management, Business Intelligence, Enterprise Resource Planning, Web conferencing, Content Management System, Enterprise Asset Management, Business Process Management, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Oil Gas, Telecom, Education, Professional Services and Other End User.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Software as a Service Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 4. Europe Software as a Service Market by Type

Chapter 5. Europe Software as a Service Market by Organization Size

Chapter 6. Europe Software as a Service Market by End User

Chapter 7. Europe Software as a Service Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Infor

Avaya

Salesforce.com Inc.

Google Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ns5clm/softwareasaserv?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005237/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Software, Cloud Computing and Storage