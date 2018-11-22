The "Europe Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market is expected to witness market growth of 10% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2024).

Favorable regulatory frameworks in European Union are adding to the market expansion in the European region. European countries such as the U.K., Spain, and France is expected to register a higher CAGR than other countries in the region during the forecast period.

Technological advancements and pricings are the two factors that is expected to make PoE's a successful controls option, eventually. The popularity is evidenced by the growing momentum of PoE via large network gear providers and VARS.

Based on the Type, the Power over Ethernet Chipsets market is segmented into PoE Power Sourcing Equipment Chipset and PoE Powered Devices Chipset.

Based on the Device Type, the market is segmented into VoIP Phone, Wireless Radio Access Point, Proximity Sensor, Network Cameras, Ethernet Switch Injector and Others.

The Applications highlighted in this report include Connectivity, LED Lighting, Infotainment, Security, and Others.

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud based and On-Premise.

The End Users covered under the report include Commercial and Industrial & Residential.

The commercial segment is further segmented into Office Buildings Small Offices, Hospitality, Retail and Healthcare.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Application

Chapter 4. Europe Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Device Type

Chapter 5. Europe Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Type

Chapter 6. Europe Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by End User

Chapter 7. Europe Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

On Semiconductor

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Texas Instruments incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Microsemi Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

