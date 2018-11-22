

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced that its Board of Directors voted unanimously to discharge Carlos Ghosn as Chairman of the Board, and as Representative Director, and to discharge Greg Kelly as Representative Director. The company announced on Monday that an internal investigation has showed that over many years Ghosn has been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of compensation. Carlos Ghosn was arrested following the disclosure by the company.



The Board voted to approve establishment of an advisory committee chaired by Masakazu Toyoda and including Keiko Ihara and Jean-Baptiste Duzan. The committee will propose nominations from the board for the position of Chairman of the Board.



The board of Nissan decided to study the creation of a special committee to appropriately take advice from an independent third party regarding the governance management system and better governance of director compensation.



The Board of Nissan also confirmed that the company's Alliance partnership with Renault remains unchanged. On Tuesday, Renault appointed interim leaders to manage the French auto maker and oversee its share of a globe-spanning alliance with Nissan Motor Co. Renault's board appointed Thierry Bolloré as deputy CEO on a temporary basis.



