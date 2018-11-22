SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Gypsum Boards Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Gypsum Boards Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This procurement market research report offers a detailed overview of the gypsum boards market, including the trends ruling the current trade scenario, growth opportunities and drivers, challenges, coverage of the top suppliers, and the newest developments in the market. This aids the buyers as well as the suppliers in taking critical decisions pertaining to the gypsum boards market. This procurement market research report also estimates the sales potential of the category in various geographies. Download a free sample to know more about this market's growth prospects and procurement challenges facing buyers.

According to this procurement market analysis report, cost-effectiveness and beneficial properties such as high rigidity, strength, and aesthetics will boost the demand for gypsum boards. Moreover, the increasing preference for pre-decorated boards in the pre-fabricated industrial construction is also expected to drive the growth of the gypsum boards market.

"Analysis of this gypsum boards market shows that that engaging with suppliers who use synthetic gypsum as a raw material over natural gypsum can facilitate cost savings to a great extent," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

The statement above testifies the importance of selecting the appropriate KPIs for both the buyers and the supplier in the current gypsum boards market. These lay the foundation for a successful procurement strategy and ensures stability and guaranteed profits in the gypsum boards market for a long term.

Procure from suppliers that are located close to the project site

Category managers must engage with gypsum board manufacturers that have long-term strategic contracts with gypsum suppliers for supply assurance

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the materials category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Gypsum boards market

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities in the gypsum boards market

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices for the gypsum boards market

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis in the gypsum boards market

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

