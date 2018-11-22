NWT Group Selects PFS-PAXUS Fund Administration System

LONDON, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pacific Fund Systems ('PFS'), a leading provider of global fund administration software, is pleased to announce that NWT, a Mauritius based full service fund administration firm that forms part of the AXYS group of companies, has selected the PFS-PAXUS fund administration system for its third-party fund administration business operations.

An established market-leading product, PFS-PAXUS offers a complete back-office fund accounting, portfolio valuation, fund pricing and transfer agency administrative solution that includes regulatory reporting, on a single, fully integrated system that satisfies the needs of the most sophisticated fund administrators.

NWT focuses on creating personalised solutions for setting up and administering companies, trusts, foundations and funds. By servicing a worldwide client base, NWT has acquired the skills and ability to adapt a global view and approach with regards to each client's specific needs.

NWT provides a full array of fund administration services for both open and closed-ended collective investment schemes including hedge funds, private equity investment vehicles and venture capital funds.

With its knowledgeable and qualified team of experts, NWT focuses on creating 'tailor-made' solutions for clients and will utilise PFS-PAXUS as their core fund administration technology.

CEO of PFS, Mr Paul Kneen commented: "We are delighted to welcome NWT as a client, and we look forward to working with their team to enable them to effectively meet the ever increasing regulatory and market demands of a continually evolving funds industry."

Pacific Fund Systems is a leading provider of fund administration software via its award winning PFS-PAXUS application; a specialist accounting and administration system that is the product of choice for administrators of both traditional and alternative funds, including hedge funds, private equity and real estate, and many other collective investment vehicle structures spanning all asset classes across the globe.

Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$600bn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS.

