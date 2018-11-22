Retailers Turn to Native Advertising to Win Black Friday

NEW YORK, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ADYOULIKE, the global leader in native advertising, reports today [Thursday 22 November, 2018], a surge in the number of online retailers accessing their premium native advertising placements in the run up to Black Friday.

ADYOULIKE has seen a surge in the number of retail brands accessing their premium infeed native advertising inventory - either via The AYL Exchange for programmatic native advertising, or via direct managed service.

Analysis of advertisers accessing ADYOULIKE supply revealed a 300% increase in the number of retail brands accessing their premium infeed native advertising supply in the last seven days (Tuesday 13-Tuesday 20, November).

While the number of retail brands utilising this unique supply has increased, so too has the amount of money being spent by these retail brands - on average a 250% increase in spend, over October, 2018 and a 200% YoY increase on the same period for 2017.

The increase in activity also indicates a growing understanding by retail brands, programmatic traders and their agencies into the power of native advertising formats for conversions.

Mobile made up 64% of all shopping visits over Black Friday weekend 2017. Infeed Native Advertising is the only ad format that truly works on mobile device. In 2017 ADYOULIKE saw a 30% uplift in ad calls on Black Friday weekend, including Cyber Monday. The same is expected for 2018. Over the same period average CTRs on retail brands increased 0.5% - while Black Friday related deals increased on average 1% over the same weekend.

Commenting Dale Lovell, Co-Founder, Chief Partnerships Officer, ADYOULIKE, says;

"We've seen a surge in activity over the last few days as more and more retail brands launch their Black Friday campaigns.

"The effectiveness of infeed native advertising formats - whether run by managed bookings or increasingly via Programmatic Native Advertising through DSPs and Trading Desks - is undisputed.

"As the global leader infeed native advertising platform, partnered with top publishers globally, our unique ad units and brand safe inventory are increasingly big revenue drivers for retail brands. Black Friday was once just a US event - but our unique global perspective indicates it is becoming a major global retail event - with mobile native ads playing a key part in the majority of retailers marketing strategies."

To super-charge Black Friday Native Advertising campaigns ADYOULIKE has created a savvy 5 point plan for native success. Highlighting IAB best practice principles for Native ads, which ADYOULIKE helped create, it's a timely check list for advertisers ahead of going live with their native ad campaign.

