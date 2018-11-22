The "Europe Serverless Architecture Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Serverless Architecture Market is expected to witness market growth of 22.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2024).

The past few years have witnessed momentous innovations in the sector of enterprise IT, which in turn has allowed business agility, enhanced flexibility, and steered cost effectiveness.

Serverless computing has developed as a key element for deploying cloud applications and services. For example, adopting conventional cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service model in order to optimize functionality which returns credit score check for people using mobile as a mobile banking application could consume days or weeks in developing, testing, and eventually delivering the functionality.

Nevertheless, by adopting serverless computing like AWS Lambda, this functionality can be developed within just a few hours.

Segments Analyzed

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud.

Based on Service Type, the market is segmented into Automation Integration Services, Monitoring Services, Security, API Management Services, Support Maintenance, Training Consulting and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Media Entertainment, Telecom IT and Other End User.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

