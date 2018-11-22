The "Europe Needle Free Injection System Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Needle Free Injection System Market is expected to witness market growth of 17.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2024).

Needle free injection technology (NFIT) is highly beneficial in the pharma industry and also it is widely popular in the developing countries, as it is used in mass immunization programs, bypassing the chances of needle stick injuries and avoiding other complications including those arising due to multiple use of single needle.

Mergers and acquisitions by major companies in the market, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing healthcare expenditure and regulatory approvals of new injection system are key factors driving the market growth in Europe.

On the basis of Product, the market is segmented into Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors and Fillable Needle-Free Injectors.

Technology is categorized into Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors, Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors, Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors, and Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors.

On the basis of Type, the market is segmented into Liquid-Based Needle Free Injectors, Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors, and Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors.

By Site of delivery, the market is divided into Subcutaneous Injectors, Intramuscular Injectors, and Intradermal Injectors. Usability has been segmented into Reusable Needle-Free Injectors and Disposable Needle-Free Injectors.

On the basis of Application, the market is categorized into Vaccine Delivery, Insulin Delivery, Pain Management, and Other Applications.

The End Users covered under the report are Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories, and Others.

Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Product

Chapter 4. Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Technology

Chapter 5. Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Type

Chapter 6. Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Site of Delivery

Chapter 7. Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Usability

Chapter 8. Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Application

Chapter 9. Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market by End User

Chapter 10. Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Country

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Endo International PLC

Antares Pharma Inc.

Pharmajet

Medical International Technology Inc. (MIT)

National Medical Product Inc.

Valeritas Inc.

European Pharma Group B.V.

Portal Instruments

Injex Pharma AG

Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2d4s6m/needlefree?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005252/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Medical Devices, Infusions and Injectables, Needles and Syringes