Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2018) - CannaOne Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNNA) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company is engaged in the business of developing and marketing a software technology platform for the Canadian cannabis industry.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "CannaOne" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

CannaOne's flagship product, BloomKit, is a cloud-based solution. This initial platform will include templates for online and physical recreational cannabis dispensaries.

Management anticipates that templates for medical dispensaries, wholesalers and growers will be included in subsequent expansions of the BloomKit platform. Each template is designed to enable users to quickly and easily add their own logos and pictures to create the feel of a customized website at a fraction of the cost.

BloomKit's inventory management system tracks ounces and grams using automated weight conversion to ensure inventory needs are met, with all inventory tracked in real-time. As the company commercializes BloomKit, its associated data engine will collect, store and sort all the data created by users. Using intelligent machine learning to analyze this data, the company aims to provide users with detailed industry business intelligence and, ultimately, predictive analytics.

Given the highly regulated nature of the cannabis industry, BloomKit is designed with multiple levels of security and access control and can be easily configured for customers in different regulatory environments.

The company raised gross proceeds of $500,000 through an IPO of 1,250,000 shares priced at $0.40 per share. Leede Jones Gable Inc. acted as agent for the IPO.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.CannaOneTechnologies.com, contact Solomon Riby-Williams, CEO, at 604-559-8893 or email info@bloomkit.co.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com