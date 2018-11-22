Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured"), today announced its financial results for the three months ("Q3 FY18") and nine months ("YTD") ended September 30, 2018.

"While our revenue growth for Q3 was 24% relative to the comparative quarter last year, I anticipate the year-end annual sales growth to be in the range of 50% to 60%," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured. "Due to several anticipated Q3 shipments which were pushed into Q4, Q3 sales results were below our YTD sales growth of 47%. The market demand for our plant-based products continues to be strong amongst both businesses and consumers."

Key Highlights:

Q3 FY18 & YTD revenues increased 24% and 47% to $1,003,362 and $3,186,438 relative to $807,214 and $2,167,827 for the Comparative Periods.

Gross profit margins for Q3 FY18 & YTD were 31.3% and 32.8% versus 32.1% and 32.0% for the Comparative Periods.

SG&A for Q3 FY18 and YTD were $746,687 and $2,298,101 compared to 768,345 and $2,388,687 for the Comparative Periods; a 3% YOY decrease for the comparative three month period, and a 4% YOY decrease for the comparative nine month period.

Q3 FY18 and YTD net losses before interest, depreciation, and stock compensation, were $454,183 and $1,431,861 compared to $586,017 and $1,931,468 the Comparative Periods, an improvement of 22% and 26%, respectively.

The Company had cash of $3,323,357 on September 30, 2018 compared to $797,883 on December 31, 2017.

On January 9, 2018 the Company changed its fiscal year-end from February 28 to December 31. As required in such cases, Q3 FY18 is being compared to three months and nine months ended August 31, 2017 (the "Comparative Periods").

The Company's interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com.

The good natured corporate profile can be found at: www.goodnatured.ca/investor-relations.

For more information on bioplastic market growth:

bit.ly/bioplasticsmarketgrowth

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured is creating better everyday products that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Caleb Jeffries

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

GDNP@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

