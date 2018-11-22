sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,89 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,873
6,90
15:37
6,88
6,90
15:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY6,890,00 %
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV33,135+1,27 %
MEDTRONIC PLC80,80-0,25 %