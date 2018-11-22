sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 22.11.2018

lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
22.11.2018 | 15:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klaipedos Nafta: Decisions on AB Klaipedos nafta LNG re-gasification service prices for the year 2019

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter, the Company) hereby informs that the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (hereinafter, Commission) in its meeting held on 22 November 2018 adopted decisions on fixed and variable components of liquefied natural gas (hereinafter, LNG) re-gasification service prices. Commission established the price of 390.42 EUR/MWh/day/year for fixed tariff component and 0.13 EUR/MWh for variable tariff component. New tariffs will be applicable from 1 January 2019.

Also, on 25 October 2018 Commission adopted a decision on setting LNG re-gasification service price upper limit of 429.81 EUR/MWh/day/year, which will be applicable from 1 January 2019. Respectively, the Commission has set the upper limit of revenue level allowed to earn by the Company from LNG re-gasification services amounting to EUR 66.6 million for 2019.

For more information about the resolution adopted by the Commission, please visit the Commission's website www.regula.lt.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370-694-80594


