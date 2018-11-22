Klaipedos Nafta: Decisions on AB Klaipedos nafta LNG re-gasification service prices for the year 2019

Also, on 25 October 2018 Commission adopted a decision on setting LNG re-gasification service price upper limit of 429.81 EUR/MWh/day/year, which will be applicable from 1 January 2019. Respectively, the Commission has set the upper limit of revenue level allowed to earn by the Company from LNG re-gasification services amounting to EUR 66.6 million for 2019.
For more information about the resolution adopted by the Commission, please visit the Commission's website www.regula.lt.
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370-694-80594