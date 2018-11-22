SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Network Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005216/en/

Global Network Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With an aim to help buyers implement a simplified and cost-effective procurement management process, this procurement market research report analyses the different the critical cost drivers, the disruptive technologies, and forecasts of the demand and supply of this category across various regions. Such an overview will offer the necessary guidance for both the buyers and the suppliers to help make informed decisions while investing in the network equipment market. Request a free sample to gain actionable insights into the network equipment market.

This procurement market research report on the network equipment market predicts substantial category growth during the forecast period. This report credits this growth to factors like the shift towards wireless systems for convenience and cost-efficiency and rising bandwidth requirements due to the increase in manpower which will significantly contribute to the category demand. A high rate of adoption of the optical equipment will subsequently spur the demand for the network equipment. However, the high cost of optical equipment will bar its adoption in developing countries. Talk to our analysts to get customized insights into the pricing structure of the network equipment market.

"In the network equipment market, maintenance charges constitute a major portion of the overall IT expenditure in a year. Therefore, we advise the buyers to consider multiple vendors and categorize their spend by servicing required for specific subcategories of network equipment," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge have enlisted the best procurement practices that have been proven effective in facilitating a cohesive strategy in the network equipment market:

Opt for suppliers that can provide tailor-made solutions.

In the network equipment market, engage with suppliers who can provide on-site technical teams that can regularly train their employees and reduce the operational expenses incurred on maintenance of systems.

Purchase the full report to view the complete set of procurement best practices for the network equipment market.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Network equipment market

Category ecosystem

Network equipment market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants in the network equipment market

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope in the network equipment market.

Category map

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global CAM Software Category Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Automation and Instrumentation Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005216/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us