The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 21 November 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1248.16 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1240.84 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1278.49 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1271.17 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

