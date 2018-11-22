SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Mining Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The foundation of an effective procurement strategy is the functional understanding of the market. A mere knowledge of the nature of supply and demand of a product cannot be conducive to a successful business strategy. Therefore, additional insights into this mining equipment market will give the necessary edge to the investors. Built on this philosophy, this procurement market research report on the mining equipment market offers a SWOT analysis of the market, highlighting the top mining equipment manufacturers and insights into the supply cost structure. Download a Free Sample Report and know more about the mining equipment market.

According to this procurement market research report, increasing investments done towards infrastructure development in the private sector of the developing countries will drive the category demand. This procurement report on the mining equipment market also states that the increasing demand for metals and minerals is compelling mining companies to allocate more investments into the development of different types of mining equipment, which, in turn, is contributing to the category growth. Ask our experts and get personalized guidance on devising the appropriate procurement strategy that is tailored to your business goals and the dynamics of the mining equipment market.

"Buyers must test the equipment compatibility with site conditions. This can be confirmed by analyzing the road width, gradients, and curves of the site of operation and required braking characteristics and compaction rates of the equipment for optimum operation," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the mining equipment market.

Growth in demand for automation is a key trend among buyers in the mining equipment market

Growing demand for metals and minerals such as lithium and iron ore can lead to renewed investments in the mining sector in South America.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

