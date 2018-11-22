Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-11-22 / 15:30 _Munich, November 22, 2018_ - CEO of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG with approval of the Trustee has applied to change the SKW share from Prime Standard Segment into General Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange. Such change will presumably take effect by end of February 2019. Issuers in General Standard also comply with the high transparency regulations of the Regulated Market. The marketability of the SKW share will not be impaired by such change. Relevant for such decision was to reduce the running costs for stock listing of a company that is undergoing an insolvency procedure in self administration. *Contact* Frank Elsner Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH Telefon: +49 89 99 24 96 30 E-Mail: office@elsner-kommunikation.de Internet: www.skw-steel.com [1] *About SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG and the SKW Metallurgie Group* The SKW Metallurgie Group is a global market leader for chemical additives for hot metal desulphurization and for cored wire and other products for secondary metallurgy. The Group's products enable steel-makers to efficiently manufacture high-quality steel products. Clients include the world's leading companies in the steel industry. The SKW Metallurgie Group has more than 50 years of metallurgical know how, and currently operates in more than 40 countries. What is more, the Group is a leading supplier of Quab specialty chemicals, which are mainly used in the global production of industrial starch for the paper industry. The SKW Metallurgie Group is headquartered in Germany with production facilities in France, the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Russia, the Peoples' Republic of China and India (joint venture). Shares of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG have been listed in Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard since December 1, 2006; since 2011 (conversion to name shares) with ISIN DE000SKWM021. *Disclaimer* This press release may include certain forward-looking statements which are based on currently available assumptions and predictions of the SKW Metallurgie Group's management as well as on other currently available information. Various identified as well as unidentified risks and uncertainties as well as other factors may result in a deviation of actual results, financial situation, development or achievement of the company compared to the assessments made herein. SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG does not intend and assumes no liability to update such forward-looking statements and to adjust them to future events and developments. End of Media Release Issuer: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG 2018-11-22 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG Prinzregentenstr. 68 81675 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 5998923-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 5998923-29 E-mail: info@skw-steel.com Internet: www.skw-steel.com ISIN: DE000SKWM021 WKN: SKWM02 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 750193 2018-11-22 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e1533592b5009e9827df96a86baf969c&application_id=750193&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

