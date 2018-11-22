sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,201 Euro		-0,024
-10,67 %
WKN: SKWM02 ISIN: DE000SKWM021 Ticker-Symbol: SK1A 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,206
0,254
16:23
0,201
0,244
16:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING AG
SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING AG0,201-10,67 %