

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro came in mixed against its major opponents in the European session on Thursday, after the release of minutes from the European Central Bank's latest monetary policy meeting that reaffirmed an end to asset purchase program by the end of December.



Although the incoming data was somewhat weaker than expected, it remained overall consistent with an ongoing broad-based expansion of the euro area economy and gradually rising inflation pressures, the minutes from the October 24-25 meeting showed.



Subject to incoming data, net asset purchases would be discontinued at the end of December 2018, it showed.



Members emphasized that even though risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook was broadly balanced, the risks relating to protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and financial market volatility remained prominent.



In the light of existing uncertainties and gradually rising underlying inflation, there was broad agreement among the members that it was essential to remain prudent, patient and persistent with regard to monetary policy.



'The December projections would provide an updated assessment of the impact of developments in trade on the outlook for euro area growth, which had been revised down successively in recent staff projection exercises, reflecting to a large extent the impact of external factors,' the minutes showed.



Italian political worries continued, after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini refused to revise the government's budget plan despite a rejection by the EU Commission.



'We will not take a backward step,' Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told.



The euro was higher against its major opponents in the Asian session, with the exception of the pound.



The euro held steady against the Swiss franc, after having advanced to a 2-day high of 1.1358 at 5:45 am ET. The pair had ended yesterday's trading at 1.1322.



The single currency appreciated to a 2-day high of 1.1434 against the greenback and held steady thereafter. At Wednesday's close, the pair was worth 1.1384.



The euro climbed to an 8-day high of 129.10 against the Japanese yen and moved sideways thereafter. The pair was valued at 128.70 at Wednesday's close.



Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Japan consumer prices rose 1.4 percent on year in October. That was in line with expectations and up from 1.2 percent in September.



Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, advanced an annual 1.0 percent.



The common currency depreciated to a 6-day low of 0.8841 against the pound from yesterday's closing value of 0.8910. If the euro falls further, 0.87 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Looking ahead, the Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will participate in a panel discussion titled '2-Balancing act: How governments can manage systemic risks and maintain healthy housing markets' at the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation in Ottawa at 9:45 am ET.



At 10:00 am ET, Eurozone flash consumer sentiment index for November will be out.



