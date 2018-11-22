

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank policymakers agreed in October on the importance to affirm the bank's plan to gradually wind down the massive asset purchase programme, despite the recent weak economic data, minutes of the policy session showed on Thursday.



Weak economic data from the Eurozone in the recent weeks had made many wonder if the ECB would delay the move to end EUR 2.6 trillion worth of asset purchases at the end of December.



However, the minutes, which the ECB calls 'account' of the October 24-25 Governing Council policy session showed that policymakers, led by ECB President Mario Draghi, were determined to convince the market that the bank will follow through on its plan.



'Regarding communication, it was important to emphasise that the incoming information, while somewhat weaker than expected, remained overall consistent with an ongoing broad-based expansion of the euro area economy and gradually rising inflation, and to highlight that the risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook could still be assessed as being broadly balanced, although the risks relating to protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and financial market volatility remained prominent,' ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet assessed during the meeting.



'Likewise, it was important to stress that the underlying strength of the euro area economy continued to support confidence that the sustained convergence of inflation to the Governing Council's aim would proceed and would be maintained even after a gradual winding-down of net asset purchases,' Praet added.



Policymakers broadly agreed to Praet's assessment. They also widely agreed that 'patience, prudence and persistence' with regard to monetary policy remained warranted.



'Continuity and steadiness with respect to monetary policy were particularly warranted in an environment that was still subject to a number of uncertainties and fragilities,' the minutes said.



ECB rate-setters assessed that the uncertainties related to global factors, such as trade wars and protectionism, remained prominent, and the risks related to the external environment were assessed to be tilted to the downside.



They acknowledged that incoming information had generally been somewhat weaker than expected, but these had not significantly changed the outlook.



'Members agreed that the December 2018 Eurosystem staff projections, which would be available at the Governing Council's next monetary policy meeting, would provide an occasion for a more in-depth assessment,' the minutes said.



The next ECB policy session is on December 13 when the Governing Council is expected to vote to end the asset purchases at the end of this year as planned.



