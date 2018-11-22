The University of Law Announces Launch of First International Campus in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The University of Law (ULaw), one of the UK's longest established specialist providers of legal education, has today announced its decision to open a campus in Hong Kong by spring 2019.[1] Adding to a portfolio of eight campuses in the UK, the Hong Kong campus will mark the University's first international presence.

With its wide portfolio of professional law degrees, specialist legal training and on-going professional development courses for barristers and solicitors, ULaw has ambitious goals of raising the bar in Hong Kong's provision of quality education, and ultimately creating new opportunities for the city's aspiring legal professionals to attain their career goals.

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice Chancellor and CEO at The University of Law, remarked: "We take pride in providing students with the highest quality teaching, offering students practical skills that make them stand out in the market place. Whether it is having courses taught by practising solicitors and barristers, or providing students and alumni with access to work experience, all our courses are designed with their future employability in mind.

"We have impressive employability statistics - 97 per cent of LPC students secured employment, training contract, or further study within nine months of completing their course[2] - and we intend to maintain this high standard in Hong Kong."

The new Hong Kong campus will receive students starting from September 2019, initially offering a portfolio of face-to-face postgraduate courses. Additional professional courses and online training courses will be available to practising legal professionals as early as spring 2019.

Professor Nollent added: "We recognise Hong Kong's position as an international legal and dispute resolution service hub, and it is therefore a significant market for The University of Law. Through a multi-million pound investment, we are ultimately looking to establish a long-term presence and operations in the region that will provide the same excellence in teaching and professional services to companies."

[1] The University of Law is currently seeking registration under the Non-local Higher and Professional Education (Regulation) Ordinance, Cap. 493 for its courses.

[2] 97% of The University of Law's full-time 2016/17 and accelerated 2017/17 LPC students graduating in summer 2017 secured employment, a training contract, or further study within nine months of successfully completing their course while 92% of our full-time UK LLB students graduating in 2017 secured employment or further study within six months of successfully completing their course

About ULaw (The University of Law)

The University of Law is one of the longest-established specialist providers of legal education and training in the UK, with campuses in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Guildford, Manchester and Leeds, as well as our GDL and LPC courses being taught in the University of Exeter, the University of Reading and the University of Liverpool. Previously The College of Law, it was granted university status in November 2012.

The University of Law's dedicated Employability Service gives students access to work experience and pro bono opportunities and legal vacancies as soon as they accept their place. The result is excellent employability statistics: 97% of our full-time 2016/17 and accelerated 2017/17 LPC students graduating in summer 2017 secured employment, a training contract, or further study within nine months of successfully completing their course while 92% of our full-time UK LLB students graduating in 2017 secured employment or further study within six months of successfully completing their course.

In 2017, The University of Law was awarded a gold ranking in the Government-led Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) for delivering consistently outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for our undergraduate students, making us one of the highest quality providers of higher education in the UK.

