22.11.2018 | 17:16
PR Newswire

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 22

To: Company Announcements

Date:22 November 2018

Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Directors Dealing

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 22 November 2018, the Company was notified that Ms Alexa Henderson (non-executive director of the Company) had received 128 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on 21 November 2018 at a price of 88.5600 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Ms Henderson holds 9,561 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.004% of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company. This acquisition is as a result of a standing instruction to reinvest any dividends paid by F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited which will remain in place for future dividend cyles.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085


