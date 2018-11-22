Picton Property Income Ltd - Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

22 November 2018

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

The Company was notified on 22 November 2018 by Intertrust Employee Benefit Trustee Limited, as trustee of the Picton Property Income Limited Employee Benefit Trust (the "Trust"), that it had completed the purchase of 472,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average share price of 84.20 pence.

The Trust holds shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and in particular to satisfy awards made under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

The Trust holds 1,542,000 ordinary shares representing approximately 0.3% of the Company's current voting rights.

