Indium Software Accelerates Growth in the Digital and Analytics Space Through its Acquisition of Noah Data

Indium Software, a specialized Software Testing services firm, based out of Sunnyvale, CA and Princeton, NJ, has completed the merger of Noah Data, an established player offering Digital services across Big Data, Advanced Analytics, Blockchain development and Full Stack Development. The coming together of these breakthrough individual entities augurs well for organizations looking for one-stop solution for a bouquet of advanced IT solutions for their Digital Transformation and Technology needs.

"Our customers get to benefit significantly from the consolidation of Indium and Noah Data," mentions Ram Sukumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Indium Software. "Bringing together our QA/ Testing capabilities with next-gen Digital expertise has essentially brought the digital switch within arm's length for our customers who are at various stages of maturity in their Digital journey."

With a combined workforce of over 650+ associates and an array of customers from Start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, Indium can now leverage Noah Data's strong expertise in areas such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, Elastic Search, Text Analytics, IOT Analytics, Analytics Dashboards, AWS and Azure ML tools.

Some of the work that Noah Data has delivered that has earned them a strong reputation includes:

Predicting machine time to failure based on IOT data for a manufacturing company

Assessing default or loss rates for a fast growing fin tech start-up

Building complex analytics dashboards for a large semiconductor company

Migrating from MySQL to Hadoop to process Petabytes of Mobile Transaction Data

Implementing an ML-based Product Classification solution for an e-commerce company

Indium will continue to operate its 3 key verticals (Digital, QA and Gaming), and retain the Noah Data brand in the near term. Each of the verticals will be spearheaded by separate Business Heads, who will essentially introduce the new range of IP-driven solutions, with enhanced focus on niche services to existing and new customers such as

Quality Assurance support for ETL and Data Engineering

Game Analytics Services

Blockchain Development and QA

Full stack UI/UX Development

"Incessantly persisting to stay ahead of the technology curve, Indium believes the next phase of growth for its customers pivot around advanced analytics, big data engineering, machine learning and digital products. Indium will deliver these solutions and leverage its inherent strength in software quality and testing to enhance business value to our customers," says Ram proudly.

The company targets to reach $30 million in revenue by 2020 and intends to add more delivery centers in Chennai and Bangalore to its current 4, in addition to strengthening sales presence in the chosen key markets - US, EMEA, India & APAC.

About Indium:

Indium Software is a rapidly growing technology solutions company with deep expertise in Digital Services (Big Data Analytics, Blockchain), QA and Game Testing. Indium has a track record of over 19 years, and has served 350+ clients from Fortune 100 to Global 5000. Indium's mission is to offer exceptional customer-centric solutions that deliver business value to the customers.

The company serves across industries such as BFS, Retail, Education, Manufacturing and Healthcare. Headquartered in Chennai, India; Indium has operations in the US, Europe and APAC.

