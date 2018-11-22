sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

London, November 22

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:22 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):38,724
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.4000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.0500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.2880

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,874,682 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,874,682 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

22 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
485123.2016:28:42London Stock Exchange
2323.0516:22:19London Stock Exchange
163023.0516:21:39London Stock Exchange
301023.1515:53:25London Stock Exchange
2323.1515:46:39London Stock Exchange
12123.1515:44:02London Stock Exchange
12823.1515:44:02London Stock Exchange
6523.1515:29:44London Stock Exchange
362923.3012:02:24London Stock Exchange
316023.3010:53:15London Stock Exchange
318323.3010:36:05London Stock Exchange
379023.3010:16:18London Stock Exchange
400923.30 10:03:27London Stock Exchange
377723.4009:32:36London Stock Exchange
384423.4008:45:26London Stock Exchange
348123.3508:30:19London Stock Exchange

-ends-


