In connection with the rights issue in SAAB AB, announced by SAAB AB in a press release published on November 19, 2018, warrants with SAAB AB as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from November 23, 2018. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuers for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Tobias Ställborn, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=700674