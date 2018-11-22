

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures ended flat after moving in a very tight range around the unchanged line on Thursday, as traders largely stayed away on the sidelines due to Thanksgiving holiday.



With a couple of officials at the Federal Reserve saying interest rates are currently near neutral levels, fears of rapid hikes in interest rates have subsided for now.



The dollar index was down by about 0.19% at 96.40 amid prospects of a compromise between Italy and the European Commission with regard to the dispute over Italy's budget draft.



U.S.-China trade tensions continue to weight on sentiment and investors now look ahead to the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit on December 1.



Spot gold ended up 12%, at $1,227.51.



Gold futures for December settled at $1,227.90 an ounce, down $0.10 from previous close. On Wednesday, gold futures ended up $6.80, or 0.6%, at $1,228.00 an ounce, the highest settlement in about two weeks.



Silver futures for December were down $0.03, or 0.21%, at $14.595 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were up $0.006, or 0.21%, at $2.8005 per pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX