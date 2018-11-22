Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2018) - The Canadian Securities Exchange is pleased to announce that CEO Richard Carleton was honoured with the "2018 Captains of Industry" award by the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp ("ATACH"). The award, the association's most prestigious honor, was presented to Mr. Carleton at a reception at the Las Vegas Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 15 in recognition of the groundbreaking capital markets work being done by the CSE in the cannabis and hemp industry in North America.

"It is an honour to have the work of the entire Canadian securities industry recognized by the leading industry trade association in the United States," said Mr. Carleton. "Although the CSE's efforts were singled out, none of the advances made by the industry would be possible without the commitment and courage of the cohort of entrepreneurs, and the investors, investment dealers, and professional advisers who have helped build and fund a vibrant and growing industry."

"The work of Richard Carleton and the Canadian Securities Exchange is historic and the CSE has quickly become the world leader in providing a modern and efficient alternative for cannabis companies seeking access to public capital markets. The American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp is proud to honour the work of the exchange, its entrepreneurial mission, and the unique role that it plays in bringing companies into the public marketplace," said Michael Bronstein, president of the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp.

In addition to the ATACH award, Mr. Carleton was recently recognized as one of the "25 Cannabis Industry Power Players" in Canada by the Financial Post Magazine.

Companies in the cannabis sector have raised $2.534 billion through the end of the month of October this year on the CSE. Of this amount, the more than 50 companies with US operations raised $1.498 billion. Overall, CSE-listed companies have raised $3.59 billion in 702 financings in the first 10 months of 2018. The exchange has over 450 listed securities, with more than 110 companies operating in the cannabis sector. Trading in the cannabis sector has fueled record share volume, value traded and transactions at the CSE in 2018.

