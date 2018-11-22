

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices edged lower amid holiday thinned trade on Thursday. While rising crude inventory in the U.S. weighed on the commodity, reports that OPEC and its allies are considering a reduction in output limited oil's losses.



Data released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday morning showed U.S. crude inventories to have increased by 4.9 million barrels to 446.91 million barrels in the week ending November 16. With last week's rise, crude stockpiles in the U.S. have increased for nine straight weeks now.



The OPEC members and allies are meeting in Vienna, Austria on December 6. According to reports, the members are planning to reduce output by 1 million to 1.4 million barrels per day. It remains to be seen what Saudi Arabia will decide on reducing output.



Crude oil futures for January were down $0.77, or 1.41%, at $53.86 a barrel. On Wednesday, crude oil futures ended up $1.20, or about 2.3%, at $54.63 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX