Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2018) - Wilton Resources Inc. (TSXV: WIL) (the "Corporation") announces that it intends to make application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the exercise price of 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued to subscribers as part of the Corporation's private placement financing which closed on August 8, 2017. Subject to Exchange approval, the Corporation intends to amend the exercise price of the Warrants from $1.20 to $1.05. All other terms of the Warrants remain the same.

The Warrants are not owned by, directly or indirectly, any of the Corporation's directors, officers or control persons.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Wilton Resources Inc.

Richard G. Anderson

Chief Executive Officer and President

(403) 619-6609

Additional information regarding Wilton Resources is available online on www.sedar.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the proposed amendment of the exercise price of the Warrants. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The material facts and assumptions include obtaining approval of the Exchange for the proposed amendment to the exercise price of the Warrants. The Corporation cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

