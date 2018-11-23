Appointment of Independent Director

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2018) - Wilton Resources Inc. (TSXV: WIL) (the "Corporation") announces it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Allen Emes as a director and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Emes for his service. The remaining directors of the Corporation have appointed Mr. Gerald Roe to fill the vacancy on the board of directors created by the resignation of Mr. Emes until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation or until he otherwise ceases to hold office or his successor has been elected. Mr. Roe's appointment is subject to review and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSXV").

Mr. Roe has been a director of Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. since May 2011 and a director of ExGen Resources Inc. since October 2003. Prior thereto, Mr. Roe served as a director for GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. from May 2006 to April 2014 and as the Chief Operating Officer of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited from May 2009 to April 2011.

Appointment of CFO

The Corporation also announces that Manjeet Dhillon has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Dhillon is a chartered accountant with over twenty years' experience in financial reporting and related financial matters. Mr. Dhillon's appointment is subject to review and approval by the TSXV.

Changes to Board Committees

The Corporation also announces that it has re-constituted its Audit Committee to ensure that it is composed of a minimum of three members of the board of directors of the Corporation. Accordingly, the members of the Audit Committee are Gerald Roe, Stuart McDowall and Darryl Raymaker.

