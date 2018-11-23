

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced the headline results from PIONEER 9, a 52-week trial with oral semaglutide vs Victoza (0.9 mg liraglutide) and vs placebo, all as monotherapy, in Japanese adults with type 2 diabetes. Oral semaglutide is an investigational GLP-1 taken once daily as a tablet. PIONEER 9 was a phase 3a safety and efficacy trial investigating 3, 7 and 14 mg oral semaglutide compared with Victoza and with placebo in 243 Japanese adults with type 2 diabetes.



The trial successfully achieved its primary objective by demonstrating that, from a mean baseline HbA(1c) of 8.2%, people treated with 3, 7 and 14 mg oral semaglutide experienced statistically significant reductions in HbA(1c) of 1.1%, 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively, compared to a reduction of 0.1% with placebo after 26 weeks.



Furthermore, 14 mg oral semaglutide achieved a statistically significantly greater reduction in HbA(1c) compared to a reduction of 1.4% with Victoza.



After 52 weeks, people treated with 3, 7 and 14 mg oral semaglutide experienced statistically significantly greater reductions in HbA(1c) of 0.9%, 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively, compared to an increase of 0.5% for people treated with placebo. Furthermore, people treated with Victoza(?) experienced a reduction in HbA(1c) of 1.1%, which was not statistically significant in favour of oral semaglutide.



The Japan Diabetes Society treatment target of HbA(1c) <7.0% was achieved by 50%, 67% and 80% of people treated with 3, 7 and 14 mg oral semaglutide, respectively, compared to 49% of people treated with Victoza and 12% of people treated with placebo at week 52.



The PIONEER phase 3a clinical development programme for oral semaglutide is a global development programme with enrolment of 8,845 people with type 2 diabetes across 10 clinical trials, which are all expected to complete in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX