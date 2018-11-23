Speedcast Aids Digital TV Switchover in Malaysia

Speedcast will work with MYTV on three-year project

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced it will play a key role in Malaysia's effort to switch from analogue TV to digital TV through a Direct To Home (DTH) solution. Speedcast has partnered on the three-year project with MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd (MYTV), the common integrated infrastructure provider providing free digital terrestrial television in Malaysia.

MYTV will be responsible for operating the infrastructure and network facilities for Digital Terrestrial TV (DTT) services throughout the country and will work with Speedcast to extend its coverage via DTH satellite services. Speedcast expects this contract to contribute to its Enterprise & Emerging Markets Division revenue from mid-November 2018.

The shift from analogue to digital in Malaysia is in line with a larger digital shift in the ASEAN region to bring the latest digital content to people around the region. The Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Multimedia commissioned the project, which will be supervised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

"Migrating an entire country from analogue to digital TV is no small task," says Pierre-Jean Beylier, CEO, Speedcast. "We're looking forward to working with MYTV on this project to bring high-quality digital TV services to Malaysians throughout the country. For this project Speedcast will use technology from the partnership with In Aria Networks announced in September. Speedcast sees significant growth potential in the media business globally and the project with MYTV is another proof point of our increasing relevance in this fast-growing market segment."

"We look forward to the partnership with Speedcast to deliver this key national Digital TV project," says Michael Chan, CEO, MYTV Broadcast Sdn Bhd. "Now that DTH is switched on, MYTV's service is available to 100% of the Malaysian population."

