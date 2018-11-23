

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., announced a strategic collaboration for the future commercialisation of daprodustat in Japan. Daprodustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor currently in phase 3 development by GSK for the treatment of anaemia associated with chronic kidney disease or CKD. The financial details of the deal are not being disclosed.



As per the terms of the agreement, GSK will be responsible for completion of the ongoing phase 3 clinical programme and regulatory submissions for marketing authorisation in Japan. Distribution of daprodustat will be exclusively conducted by Kyowa Hakko Kirin in the Japan market. Launch activities, including engagement of healthcare professionals and commercial activities, are expected to be conducted jointly by Kyowa Hakko Kirin and GSK.



Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer and President R&D, GSK, said, 'We anticipate making a regulatory submission to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in 2019 and if approved, we believe daprodustat would be an important new oral treatment option for Japanese patients with anaemia associated with CKD.'



