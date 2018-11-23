Teleste's Smart and Safe Bus Stop Built at the Nokia Campus in Espoo, Finland, as a Part of the LuxTurrim5G Ecosystem

TURKU, Finland, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste has built a smart and safe bus stop at the Nokia Campus in Espoo, Finland, as a part of the LuxTurrim5G ecosystem. The innovative bus stop has been designed to improve safety and security for public places through Teleste's newly launched Connected Zone concept that was introduced in October during Teleste's Security Seminar in Sweden, where the concept will continue to be developed and tested as a part of Teleste's Smart City offering.

By means of video surveillance and high-capacity 5G connectivity, the smart and safe bus stop addresses one of today's growing everyday challenges: the feeling of unsafety many people experience, e.g., in public places or when using public transport. Please watch our video to learn more about how the idea could be turned into practise and how the bus stops could work as a part of the Connected Zone safety concept.

Utilising personal alarms, built-in camera monitoring and dynamic information solutions Connected Zone makes it possible to employ bus stops and shelters to create special safe zones for the users of the service who can connect to the zones via their smart phones. Through the high-speed 5G connectivity and digital, smart displays equipped with advanced security features, the concept allows security personnel to communicate with the bus stops in a unique way, making it possible to receive alarms, see what is happening in and around the shelters, and respond to possible security situations in real time.

Besides introducing the world's safest and most secure bus stops, Connected Zone offers new opportunities for sharing information as the smart displays have great potential to become spaces for innovative delivery of traffic and travel information as well as advertisements. The messages can even be made more relevant for receivers by collecting data from various sources and utilising intelligence to better understand the needs of the public transport users and target audiences.

You can now see the smart and safe bus stop at the Nokia Campus in Espoo, Finland, where it is in test use as a part of the Nokia Bell Labs driven LuxTurrim5G ecosystem project. Funded by Business Finland, the project develops and demonstrates the fast 5G network based on smart light poles with integrated antennas, base stations, sensors, screens and other devices. The joint project opens new digital services and business opportunities for a real smart city, boosting innovations, new research ideas and technical developments closer to commercial outcomes.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2017, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and on average it had approximately 1,500 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

