

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open slightly higher on Friday after British Prime Minister Theresa May said the Brexit deal is 'within grip'.



In her statement to the House of Commons, May said that the draft deal is good for both sides and allows Britain to control migration.



The euro and British pound held steady as EU negotiators meet today to try to clear the last hurdle before Sunday's summit expected to approve the deal.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was hopeful of making a deal with China when he meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 in Argentina next week.



'China wants to make a deal very badly. If we can make a deal, we will,' Trump said.



Asian stocks are broadly lower, with China's Shanghai Composite index falling over 2 percent on worries about slowing growth and uncertainty surrounding the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks.



Gold held near a two-week high ahead of next week's G20 summit and the weekend EU summit on Brexit while U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent on concerns about oversupply.



U.S. financial markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.



In Europe, stocks finished lower in view of concerns surrounding Brexit and Italy. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.7 percent amid across the board selling.



The German DAX shed 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.3 percent.



