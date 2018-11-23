Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Directorate Change

23 November 2018

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the 'Company')

Directorate Changes

The Board of Directors of the Company announces that Ivo Coulson has advised that he will resign as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 30 November 2018.

The Directors are pleased to further announce the appointment of Christopher Granville as a non-executive Director of the Company. He will join the Board on 30 November 2018.

Formerly a British diplomat in the Political Section of the British Embassy in Moscow, Christopher has a wealth of experience in Emerging Europe. He is currently a Board Director and Managing Director of TS Lombard, an independent investment research provider specialising in emerging markets, that was co-founded by Christopher in 2006. Previously, he spent six years as chief strategist and political analyst at United Financial Group (UFG), a Moscow-based investment bank that was acquired by Deutsche Bank in 2006. Christopher joined UFG from Fleming-UCB, where since 1995 he had held the position of managing director and head of research.

Christopher is a member of the Board of Directors of EOS AB and a member of the Investment Committee of Olma Private Equity Fund.

There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

The Board would like to thank Ivo for his contribution to the Board.

For further information, please contact the Company Secretary on 01392 477500.

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69