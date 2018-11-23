AIM and Media Release

23 November 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

UBS Group AG has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (UBS Group) have increased their relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares by a net 13,102,768 to 74,484,672 ordinary shares, representing 6.38% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for companies.

UBS Group's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests held by its related bodies corporate:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities UBS Securities Australia Ltd Beneficial Owner 60,543,156 fully paid ordinary shares UBS AG, Australia Branch Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement 13,941,516 fully paid ordinary shares

Consideration given to acquire the increased relevant interest above between 16 October 2018 and 20 November 2018 was a weighted average of A$0.256 per share for 23,366,165 shares. Consideration received for sales between 16 October 2018 and 16 November 2018 was a weighted average of A$0.240 per share for 10,263,397 shares.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

