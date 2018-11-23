AIM and Media Release

23 November 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Results of Annual General Meeting

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that all items of business set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and considered at the AGM of Base Resources shareholders held today were carried. The Notice of Annual General Meeting was dated 19 October 2018.

The table below details the number of votes cast on the poll in respect of each resolution:

Item 1 Adoption of the remuneration report For 378,138,229 98.88% Against 4,266,385 1.12% Abstain 191,970,248 Item 2 Re-election of Mr Keith Spence as a director For 574,158,770 98.57% Against 8,358,445 1.43% Abstain 649,254 Item 3 Election of Ms Diane Radley as a director For 582,375,905 99.98% Against 141,310 0.02% Abstain 649,254 Item 4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens For 569,743,649 99.17% Against 4,787,162 0.83% Abstain 6,551,118 Item 5 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye For 569,560,315 99.13% Against 4,970,496 0.87% Abstain 3,895,478 Item 6 Approval of the revised Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan For 379,039,670 99.01% Against 3,785,626 0.99% Abstain 198,256,633

Further information, as required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, is set out below:

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution

Result Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report Ordinary 374,569,202 4,266,385 31,852 191,970,248 378,138,229 4,266,385 191,970,248 Carried 98.86% 1.13% 0.01% 98.88% 1.12% 2 Re-election of Mr Keith Spence as a Director Ordinary 562,422,773 8,358,445 45,186 649,254 574,158,770 8,358,445 649,254 Carried 98.53% 1.46% 0.01% 98.57% 1.43% 3 Election of Ms Diane Radley as a Director Ordinary 570,639,908 141,310 45,186 649,254 582,375,905 141,310 649,254 Carried 99.97% 0.02% 0.01% 99.98% 0.02% 4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens

Ordinary 565,106,664 4,787,162 83,143 1,498,689 569,743,649 4,787,162 6,551,118

Carried 99.15% 0.84% 0.01% 99.17% 0.83% 5 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye

Ordinary 564,923,330 4,970,496 83,143 1,078,910 569,560,315 4,970,496 3,895,478

Carried 99.12% 0.87% 0.01% 99.13% 0.87% 6 Approval of the revised Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan

Ordinary 374,416,019 3,785,626 69,809 193,204,204 379,039,670 3,785,626 198,256,633

Carried 98.98% 1.00% 0.02% 99.01% 0.99%

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

