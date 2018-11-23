sprite-preloader
23.11.2018 | 08:01
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Results of Annual General Meeting

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Results of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, November 23

AIM and Media Release

23 November 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Results of Annual General Meeting

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that all items of business set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and considered at the AGM of Base Resources shareholders held today were carried. The Notice of Annual General Meeting was dated 19 October 2018.

The table below details the number of votes cast on the poll in respect of each resolution:

Item 1Adoption of the remuneration reportFor378,138,22998.88%
Against4,266,3851.12%
Abstain191,970,248
Item 2Re-election of Mr Keith Spence as a directorFor574,158,77098.57%
Against8,358,4451.43%
Abstain649,254
Item 3Election of Ms Diane Radley as a directorFor582,375,90599.98%
Against141,3100.02%
Abstain649,254
Item 4Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim CarstensFor569,743,64999.17%
Against4,787,1620.83%
Abstain6,551,118
Item 5Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin BwyeFor569,560,31599.13%
Against4,970,4960.87%
Abstain3,895,478
Item 6Approval of the revised Base Resources Long Term Incentive PlanFor379,039,67099.01%
Against3,785,6260.99%
Abstain198,256,633

Further information, as required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, is set out below:

Resolution detailsInstructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)		Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)		Resolution
Result
ResolutionResolution
Type		ForAgainstProxy's
Discretion		AbstainForAgainstAbstain*Carried /
Not Carried
1 Adoption of the Remuneration ReportOrdinary374,569,2024,266,38531,852191,970,248378,138,2294,266,385191,970,248Carried
98.86%1.13%0.01%98.88%1.12%
2 Re-election of Mr Keith Spence as a DirectorOrdinary562,422,7738,358,44545,186649,254574,158,7708,358,445649,254Carried
98.53%1.46%0.01%98.57%1.43%
3 Election of Ms Diane Radley as a DirectorOrdinary570,639,908141,31045,186649,254582,375,905141,310649,254Carried
99.97%0.02%0.01%99.98%0.02%
4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens
Ordinary		565,106,6644,787,16283,1431,498,689569,743,6494,787,1626,551,118
Carried
99.15%0.84%0.01%99.17%0.83%
5 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye
Ordinary		564,923,3304,970,49683,1431,078,910569,560,3154,970,4963,895,478
Carried
99.12%0.87%0.01%99.13%0.87%
6 Approval of the revised Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan
Ordinary		374,416,0193,785,62669,809193,204,204379,039,6703,785,626198,256,633
Carried
98.98%1.00%0.02%99.01%0.99%

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500


