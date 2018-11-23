BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Results of Annual General Meeting
London, November 23
AIM and Media Release
23 November 2018
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Results of Annual General Meeting
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that all items of business set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and considered at the AGM of Base Resources shareholders held today were carried. The Notice of Annual General Meeting was dated 19 October 2018.
The table below details the number of votes cast on the poll in respect of each resolution:
|Item 1
|Adoption of the remuneration report
|For
|378,138,229
|98.88%
|Against
|4,266,385
|1.12%
|Abstain
|191,970,248
|Item 2
|Re-election of Mr Keith Spence as a director
|For
|574,158,770
|98.57%
|Against
|8,358,445
|1.43%
|Abstain
|649,254
|Item 3
|Election of Ms Diane Radley as a director
|For
|582,375,905
|99.98%
|Against
|141,310
|0.02%
|Abstain
|649,254
|Item 4
|Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens
|For
|569,743,649
|99.17%
|Against
|4,787,162
|0.83%
|Abstain
|6,551,118
|Item 5
|Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye
|For
|569,560,315
|99.13%
|Against
|4,970,496
|0.87%
|Abstain
|3,895,478
|Item 6
|Approval of the revised Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan
|For
|379,039,670
|99.01%
|Against
|3,785,626
|0.99%
|Abstain
|198,256,633
Further information, as required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, is set out below:
|Resolution details
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|Resolution
Result
|Resolution
|Resolution
Type
|For
|Against
|Proxy's
Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|Carried /
Not Carried
|1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
|374,569,202
|4,266,385
|31,852
|191,970,248
|378,138,229
|4,266,385
|191,970,248
|Carried
|98.86%
|1.13%
|0.01%
|98.88%
|1.12%
|2 Re-election of Mr Keith Spence as a Director
|Ordinary
|562,422,773
|8,358,445
|45,186
|649,254
|574,158,770
|8,358,445
|649,254
|Carried
|98.53%
|1.46%
|0.01%
|98.57%
|1.43%
|3 Election of Ms Diane Radley as a Director
|Ordinary
|570,639,908
|141,310
|45,186
|649,254
|582,375,905
|141,310
|649,254
|Carried
|99.97%
|0.02%
|0.01%
|99.98%
|0.02%
|4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens
Ordinary
|565,106,664
|4,787,162
|83,143
|1,498,689
|569,743,649
|4,787,162
|6,551,118
Carried
|99.15%
|0.84%
|0.01%
|99.17%
|0.83%
|5 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye
Ordinary
|564,923,330
|4,970,496
|83,143
|1,078,910
|569,560,315
|4,970,496
|3,895,478
Carried
|99.12%
|0.87%
|0.01%
|99.13%
|0.87%
|6 Approval of the revised Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan
Ordinary
|374,416,019
|3,785,626
|69,809
|193,204,204
|379,039,670
|3,785,626
|198,256,633
Carried
|98.98%
|1.00%
|0.02%
|99.01%
|0.99%
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500