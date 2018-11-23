Cramo Plc: Change in Cramo Group management team

Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 November, 2018 at 9.00 am (EET)

Change in Cramo Group management team

Mr Hartwig Finger has been appointed Executive Vice President, Central Europe and member of the Cramo Group management team. He will assume his position immediately and will report to Mr Leif Gustafsson, President and CEO. Mr Hartwig Finger has been working as interim Executive Vice President, Cramo Central Europe since mid-June 2018.

Prior to joining Cramo, Mr Hartwig Finger spent his career in the construction industry. In addition to leading positions within the Dwyer Group and Imtech, Mr Finger has served as CEO of Polygon Germany, the market leader in property damage restoration, where he was responsible for the strategic direction, changing corporate culture and growth. Mr Finger graduated from the University of Maryland with a MBA.

"I am very pleased to welcome Hartwig into the Group management team. Hartwig has played an important role in developing our Central Europe business during his short time with the company. He is a committed leader focusing on improving our business offering and creating true customer value. Hartwig has also a solid and proven track record from leading and developing business in Central Europe and important experience from the service sector. Continuing our growth in Central Europe based on our Shape and Share strategy is an essential part of Cramo strategy", says Mr Leif Gustafsson, President and CEO of Cramo Group.

CRAMO PLC

Leif Gustafsson

President and CEO





Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in fourteen countries. With a group staff around 2,500, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2017 was EUR 729.5 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

