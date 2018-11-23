Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Company announces that, following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 January 2019, Mr Peter Stanley will be retiring as a non-executive Director of the Company. Mr Stanley has been a non-executive Director of the Company since November 1997 and Chairman since November 2000.

Following Mr Stanley's retirement, Mr David Harris, a non-executive Director of the Company, will succeed him as Chairman.

Mr Harris is currently the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Senior Independent Director of the Company. Following his appointment as the Chairman of the Company, he will be succeeded by Mr Daniel Wright in both these positions.

23 November 2018



LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10