

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London plc. (DLN.L) said that Robert Rayne has informed the Board that, after twelve years as Non-Executive Chairman, he will retire at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company on 17 May 2019. He will be succeeded as Non-Executive Chairman by John Burns, the founder and current Chief Executive, for a period of two years. Thereafter, Derwent London intends to appoint an independent Chairman.



The company noted that Board has run a thorough process considering internal and external candidates to succeed John Burns as Chief Executive. It has unanimously concluded that Paul Williams, currently Property Director, should be appointed as Chief Executive on 17 May 2019.



Paul has been a member of the Board since 1998 having joined the Group in 1987.



Following these changes and the previously announced appointment of Lucinda Bell to the Board with effect from 1 January 2019, the Board will comprise the Chairman, seven independent Directors and five Executive Directors.



