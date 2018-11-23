Stockholm, November 23, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Nyfosa AB (short name: NYF), a large cap company within the financial services sector (sub sector: real estate), today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Nyfosa is a spinoff from Hemfosa Fastigheter AB and is the 69th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Nyfosa is a transaction-based property company in which business activities are in focus. The company's business concept is based on active participation in the Swedish transaction market combined with an investment strategy that can be flexible to the property market, meaning it is not limited by property category, region, scope of the transaction or holding period. Nyfosa's property portfolio is divided into the categories of Offices, Logistics/Warehouse and Other. The properties are well diversified geographically and are mainly located in high-growth municipalities and transportation hubs in Sweden. For more information, please visit www.nyfosa.se. "We are pleased and proud that Nyfosa is now listed as an independent company on Nasdaq Stockholm," said Jens Engwall, CEO of Nyfosa. "Nyfosa is a transaction-based property company whose business model offers a new investment alternative in the Swedish property market. We start with a solid commercial property portfolio of SEK 15.4 billion and our ambition is to grow rapidly. With Nyfosa's experienced team and the right resources we have the conditions in place to reach our goals. I look forward to leading a growing listed property company that goes its own way." "We are excited to welcome Nyfosa to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Nyfosa joins our strong group of real estate sector peers, and we look forward to supporting Nyfosa on its continued journey as an independent Nasdaq listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------